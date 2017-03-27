KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Karachi General Secretary Senator Saeed Ghani on Sunday said that his party wanted free and fair census in the country and it had moved courts to ensure transparency in the process.

“We will not accept the final outcome of the ongoing census process if it continues in the same manner,” he said. He was addressing a press conference where he announced that several activists of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Awami National Party and other political parties had joined the PPP. He also inaugurated the Karwan-e-Jamhooriyat Bus, which left Karachi on Sunday and would reach Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on April 4.

He welcomed the newcomers to the PPP and said that they were hopeful that the people of the city would support the PPP’s vision of development in the next general elections. “Entry of a large number of activists of other parties into the PPP is a slap on the face of people like Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan,” he said.

He said that Karachiites had rejected Altaf Hussain and his politics. Even if he returns to the political scene again, he will not get much from the city, he said.

Ghani said that he had no dispute with Irfanullah Marwat and Marwat considered him his younger brother. “Marwat had told me that he would not contest the election against me. Instead, he would extend his complete support to me,” he said. He said that he was bound by the party decisions and the party would decide candidates for the next general elections.

He said that there were several flaws in the census process. If this process continues with the same flaws, it will be difficult to accept its results, he said. He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had the right to visit the Sindh province and reorganise his party in the province. “Nawaz Sharif should end discrimination against the province. He takes only the Punjab chief minister with him to foreign tours and neglects other provinces,” he said.

He said the MQM itself killed its mandate by striking deals with people like Jam Sadiq, Arbab Ghulam Rahim and Jatoi. Whenever the MQM got mandate, it did not bring its own chief minister, he said.