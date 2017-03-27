KARACHI - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Bernd Hildenbrand visited the Ramp Services and Food Services divisions of the airline on Sunday.

During the visit, he inspected the Ground Support Equipment (GSE) and passenger transport vehicles refurbished by PIA, using indigenous resources, saving millions to the airline, says a press release issued here.

Talking to senior PIA management on this occasion, the CEO expressed the satisfaction that during the last one year PIA had added 24 new GSE, which included AC vans, baggage belts, ambu-lifters and hi-lifters, while four Ground Power Units were on their way.

In addition, renovation of old equipment is being done using airline's indigenous resources.

He said an airline was not only the aircraft and ground equipment is its integral part but unfortunately PIA's current ground equipment is mostly over 25 years old and no investment was done for many years.

DNA