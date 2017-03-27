KARACHI - At least 12 people were wounded in a hand grenade attack in Lyari late on Saturday night.

The incident occurred in Brohi Mohalla, Singu Lane, Lyari in the precincts of Chakiwara Police Station. The injured were taken to Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment. One of the injured, Abdul Shakoor, was admitted with critical injuries, while others – Sanaullah (31), Imran Kareem (30), Hakeem Sattar (35), Saleem Yousaf (45), Shahid Bakhsh (20), Shahid Yousaf (22), Shaiz Shahzad (13), Saeed Baloch (42), Shakil Saeed (25), Abdul Kareem (30) and Amjad Rahman (31) -- were released after medical treatment.

DSP Zahid Hussain said that the area where the hand grenade attack occurred was a stronghold of Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch and the attack was carried out apparently by the rival gangster group. Police and the Rangers reached the scene and took control of the area. The forces also carried out an overnight operation and arrested several suspects for questioning.