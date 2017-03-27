KARACHI - Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Director General Agha Maqsood Abbas has said that Sindh High Court’s order to link approval of a building plan to lease, sub-lease and sale deed is vital to preventing illegal buildings.

Illegal construction and commercial plaza on residential plots and violation of land utilisation are causing rapid increase in civic problems and no pressure should be tolerated in this regard.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of officers at SBCA Headquarters in Karachi. He said that SBCA had adequate number of building experts and experienced engineers and it was their duty to acquaint other regions of the authority with modern-day requirements of building construction.

He directed the concerned officers that a policy should be made under which directors and officers from Karachi offering their services for other regions for two years should be promoted and given better privileges.

To impart essential information to junior officers about town planning regularisation and help them comprehend legal intricacies, lectures should be arranged on a permanent basis under the supervision of a senior director. In this connection, schedule of classes should be prepared in suitability to the towns section.

Maqsood said that the order of the High Court of Sindh to make lease, sub-lease and sale deed mandatory for building plan approval would help attain positive results with regard to action against illegal buildings. He said that at present there was a great number of complaints regarding illegal buildings, especially commercial plaza, flats/units type construction on residential plots in North Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Gulberg, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed Town. Building inspectors were responsible for this, he said.

This will not be tolerated any longer and strict departmental action will be taken without any relaxation. He further said that a special cell would be established in view of pressure and difficulties faced in action against illegal buildings, which would undertake rapid action against illegal buildings. In case of any hurdles or difficulties faced by this cell, help from law enforcement agencies will also be sought.

Moreover, in addition to Karachi, Vigilance Section will be activated in other regions i.e. Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Larkana in order to improve building regulations. All senior directors of buildings and towns were present at the meeting.

