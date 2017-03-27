KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that his party’s sit-in against K-Electric and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) will mark start of its mass campaign for provision of civic facilities to Karachiites.

The JI has already announced that it will stage a sit-in in the Nursery area on Shahrah-e-Faisal on March 31. Addressing a meeting of party office bearers at the JI Karachi headquarters here on Sunday, Naeem directed the party workers to pace up their efforts to hold a successful sit-in and gear up for the mass contact campaign starting on April 1.

He was of the view that the nexus among KE, Nepra and the government had irked the citizens. They have been cheating Karachiites for long, he said.

The JI leader further said that plunder and fraudulent practices of the government and governmental institutions would not be tolerated anymore. He said the JI would get people their due rights. He described KE as a tax evader and said it illegally collected billions of rupees from masses in the name of bank charges and meter rent. On the other hand, he said, the government gave subsidies to the company instead of people.

He said it was only the JI that raised its voice and started efforts against the excesses of the company. He said the so-called political parties ruling the city at gunpoint did not speak up against KE. He said the JI had exposed the real face of the KE administration and it would continue its struggle for the rights of people.