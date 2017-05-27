KARACHI - At least 329 more ex-army personnel, who are now with Sindh Police’s Special Protection Unit (SPU), have started performing security duties to protect the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). According to a statement issued by the Central Police Office on Friday, “The fourth batch of 329 ex-army personnel has started their security duties by joining Sindh Police’s Special Protection Unit after completing the training.” It further said that Rapid Response Force (RRF) chief Amin Yousufzai and 1,020 police personnel were already performing security duties to protect foreigners. Now the total number of police personnel performing security duties has risen to 1,349.