KARACHI - As many as 1,002 schemes of gasification have been approved since 2011-12 for Sindh. As many as 780 of these schemes were completed by June last year and work on 194 schemes was in progress. Work on the remaining 128 schemes will start soon, said Sui Southern Gas Company officials at a meeting chaired by Sindh Assembly Standing Committee Chairman Ghulam Qadir Chandio on Friday.

The meeting reviewed progress of the departments of planning, development and special initiatives and ongoing gasification schemes of Sindh.

Sindh Minister for Planning and Development Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani said that it was unfortunate that the SSGC had not completed projects in time despite issuance of funds.

Resultantly, many areas of Sindh were deprived of this basic facility.

The SSGC officials clarified that MPA priority schemes had mostly been completed and funds had been issued in the form of loans for the remaining schemes. This becomes a technical hindrance in timely completion of various projects.

On that Ghulam Qadir Chandio said that a letter should be written to the chief secretary of Sindh and he should be asked to consider the matter and convert the loans into funds.

Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani complained that it was reported that where gas lines had been laid people were asked to purchase meters and regulators from their own pockets.

He also said that the pressure of gas was very low in many areas, particularly Karampur taluka of Kandhkot, so immediate steps should be taken in this regard.

Commissioner of Karachi Aijaz Ahmed Khan briefed the meeting that 2,500 RO plants will be installed in four phases in many areas of Sindh under the Drinking Water Hub project of the Special Initiatives Department.

In the first phase, some 500 RO plants have been installed out of which 393 are operational. The phase envisages as many as 750 plants from which 503 have been installed out of which 389 are operational.

He elaborated that the third phase was completely a solar plant exclusively for Tharparkar which includes total 750 plants of which 527 have been installed and 465 are operational. Also, 500 plants will be installed in phase-IV.

Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani said that many plants have been installed at unnecessary places while remote areas of Sindh like Kacho and areas across Balochistan border like Jacobabad and Kandhkot are barren and dry so the inhabitants of these areas have to walk miles to get drinking water.

He demanded that special initiatives department must come up with appropriate proposals for these regions as well.