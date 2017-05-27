KARACHI - People affected by the Baldia factory fire on Friday demanded compensation in lump sum.

They said the Sindh Employees Social Security Institute (SESSI) had shut its doors on them over the last four years instead of solving their problems.

Ali Enterprises Factory Fire Affectees Association (AEFFAA) Chairperson Saeeda Khatoon, President Jabir Khan, Vice President Muhammad Moosa, General Secretary Abdul Aziz, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Jameel, Husna Begum, Rabiya, Ramzan Ali, Aslam Durrani and Zareena expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

They informed the media men that the German company, Kik, which was the major buyer of the products made at the ill-fated factory, paid $5.15 million in September last year under an agreement after a long struggle. The money is with the International Labour Organisation. They said the agreement in which Kik, ILO, IndustriALL Global Union, Clean Clothes Campaign and others were involved, the victims were told that the mechanism to distribute the money would be devised after meaningful consultations with them. Four months later, a delegation of the ILO and other parties visited Pakistan and held formal and informal sessions and meetings with the victims. During the meetings the victims had clearly told the fact-finding mission that they wanted the money in lump sum in cheques through the Sindh High Court. This not only is the transparent process, but the victims are also familiar with it. But it is unfortunate that the fact-finding mission did not consider suggestions and reservations showed by victims and kept them in the dark about the developments so far. Victims were told that distribution of money would be in instalments through the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution, they added.

They further said that this year in May an ILO delegation visited the country again and said that the victims would be paid compensation in monthly instalments through SESSI. The ILO told the victims that parents of a deceased would be given Rs2,800 and the spouse would be given Rs9,000. The amount for the injured would be decided on the basis of their medical examination report.

“How will they be able to make both ends meet with Rs2,800 per month?” asked AEFFAA representatives, adding that victims were facing problems at SESSI for the past four years. The institution is meant to help the workers but actually it never does so. The officers there would not listen to victims and shut their doors on them.

They suggested that long-term compensation would not benefit the victims and demanded the compensation in lump sum through the Sindh High Court.