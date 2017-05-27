KARACHI - Sindh Police Inspector General (IG) AD Khowaja chaired a meeting here on Friday to review a province-wide contingency plan for the holy month of Ramazan.

Addressing DIGs of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Sukkur via video-conferencing, the Sindh police chief said a crackdown must be immediately initiated on criminals declared absconders while a pro forma carrying all relevant details about them be duly shared among divisional police.

This, he said, was important to apprehend those involved in criminal and anti-social activities and could be potential threat during the holy month.

Extensively reviewing security as well as traffic management plans for across the province, he said pragmatic approach must be adopted for stringent implementation of the plans, considered to be foolproof.

The Sindh police chief, taking notice of unwarranted delay in the release of salaries to the newly inducted policemen, said that departmental action must be taken against administrative staffers failing to furnish required documents with the bills sent to the concerned authorities.

AD Khowaja on the occasion constituted a committee headed by Additional IG Aftab Pathan to streamline the procedure and ensure that issue is expedited. The newly recruited policemen must not only get their salaries urgently but their dues, if any, should also be cleared prior to Eid ul Fitr, said the IG.

He also extensively discussed arrangements made to facilitate the policemen assigned security and traffic management duties in Ramazan.

Seeking suggestions from zonal DIGs about feeding charges the policemen are entitled to, the police chief ordered that transparent arrangements should be made for the purpose.

The meeting attended by Additional IGs, DIGs Headquarters - Sindh, Establishment, Special Branch, IT, T&T; AIGs Operations, Admin and Legal extensively discussed steps needed to be taken to expedite the arrest of absconders.

It was decided that SSPs and their teams will be awarded cash prizes for arresting criminals.

Police officials representing all parts of the province agreed that the issue needed to be handled on a priority basis.