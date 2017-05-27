KARACHI - The chief justice of Sindh High Court has appointed Justice Syed Muhammad Farooq Shah as inquiry officer to conduct an inquiry against the then district and sessions judge of Karachi Central, presently posted as judge of Accountability Court-I, Karachi, Rashida Asad, on the charges of misconduct.

The senior judge / authorized officer has appointed Justice Abdul Rasool Memon as Inquiry Officer to conduct inquiry against PO Tribunal of Anti Encroachment, Sukkur, Muhammad Bakhsh Bhangwar on the charge of `misconduct', said an official statement on Friday.

Abdul Rasool Memon has also been appointed as inquiry officer to conduct an inquiry against the then P.O Tribunal of Anti Encroachment, Hyderabad, Surriya Mehboob, presently posted as Judge of Banking Court-II, Hyderabad, on the charge of `misconduct'. All three inquiries would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Sindh Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 1973 and report may be forwarded within 15 days of its conclusion.