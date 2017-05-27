KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has said the JI will continue pursuit of K-Electric and become a party against the company in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

He said in a statement that the JI had compiled a comprehensive and undeniable charge-sheet against the company.

Talking about the legal struggle against the company, he said the party had filed a legal petition against the company in the Supreme Court of Pakistan one-and-a-half years ago, which was still pending.

He said the JI had fought the case on behalf of Karachiites before the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), but the authority failed to provide any substantial relief to the citizens of Karachi.

The JI leader further said that Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair was also taken on board in this regard, but unfortunately he also started chanting the mantra of the company instead of playing his role for dispensation of justice to the masses.

He said the real face and misdeeds of KE had been exposed. The company had looted over Rs200 billion from Karachiites and offered them only loadshedding. He said that Karachi would have become a loadshedding-free city had the KE run its power generation plants on full capacity.