KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Friday said that Karachi was the economic hub and a parameter of prosperity in the country.

“The entire country’s progress is linked to that of Karachi’s progress and it is the prime responsibility of all stakeholders to take the city to a prime location at the global economic scene,” he said while talking to Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar who called on him at Governor’s House on Friday. He said that after improvement in the law and order situation the city was witnessing increased economic, industrial, trade, social, literary and sports activities. He said that measures taken by the prime minister to improve the economic activity had left a positive impact on Karachi and now the city was showing better economic indicators. He said that cleanliness was needed more in the city today than the past and the federal government would play its role in improving the situation in the city. The mayor informed the governor about hurdles in the way of the cleanliness drive in the city. The governor said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had initiated the targeted operation in the city in consultation with all stakeholders. “It was a difficult decision, but was implemented in letter and spirit. Unfortunately, its benefits have yet to reach the masses through development projects and cleanliness drives,” he said, adding that the mayor was working with limited resources and his aim was to take the fruits of economic growth to the grassroots. “Projects of the federal government, including Green Line bus project and K-IV water project, are in the pipeline and will be completed soon,” he said.The mayor thanked the governor for taking keen interest in the issues of the city and said that it would be helpful in improving the situation in the city.