SHIKARPUR - District & Sessions Judge Suhail Muhammad Leghari on Friday expressed his anger over the absence of Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) Shikarpur Executive Engineer Muhammad Khan Saho and directed him to appear before the court at the next hearing.

The judge directed the SEPCO authorities to carry out the power loadshedding according to the schedule only that had been issued by the higher authorities. The judge also directed the petitioner to submit the inflated bills at the next hearing. He later adjourned the hearing till May 30.

A press release issued by the Shikarpur Bachayo Tehreek stated that a lawyer presented a report on loadshedding to the court and said that SEPCO officials had met the petitioner twice and the authorities had set up a camp to facilitate the people of Shikarpur. The report proved incomplete, the press release said.

Ali Asghar Pahore, chairman of the Shikarpur Bachayo Tehreek and the petitioner in the case, told the court that people of Shikarpur were facing many hardships due to unannounced loadshedding, tripping and detection bills. Businesses have been ruined due to unannounced loadshedding and tripping. SEPCO authorities were responsible for unannounced loadshedding and tripping.

Advocate Abdul Qadir Abro, Advocate Gada Hussain, Advocate Mian Fiaz Ahmed Mahar, Advocate Owais Ahmed Abro and Advocate Muhammad Ali Memon were also present on the occasion.

Leaders of Shikarpur Bachayo Tehreek Zahid Ali Bhanbhro, Zafar Channa, Mian Zafar Alvi, Samiullah Shaikh and a large number of people of Shikarpur were also present on the occasion.