KARACHI - Sindh Home Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal has ordered an inquiry into the allegations against a Gulshan-e-Maymar police station in-charge who reportedly registered a fake case against four brothers involved in an accident with a police vehicle.

According to details, an FIR (133/17) was registered against Arshad, Aslam and their two brothers for rear-ending a police vehicle at a Gulshan-e-Maymar police station late on Thursday night. Policeman Kamran, who was posted at the Site Police Station, took the four brothers to a Gulshan-e-Maymar police station where he lodged a case against them on his own behalf.

In his statement recorded in the FIR, the complainant blamed the four brothers for the entire episode, saying that their vehicle hit the police van from the rear end. However, the dents on both vehicles belie the claim, as front side of the police vehicle has been damaged and rear end of the private car.

The home minister took notice of the incident after the media highlighted the issue and asked DIG East Arif Hanif to conduct an inquiry into the allegations against Gulshan-e-Maymar SHO Fasi-uz-Zama and policeman Kamran for registering a fake case.

NETWORK OF DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES

Pakistan People’s Party Sindh Secretary General Waqar Mehdi has said the PPP-led provincial government has laid down the network of development activities across the metropolis and it will change the face of the city upon completion. Addressing a public gathering in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, he said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was himself monitoring the Rs10 billion development package for Karachi and the PPP government was striving to resolve the longstanding issues of the city.

He said that opponents should see the development work in the PPP era. Instead of criticising the government, he said, they should help it pursue its agenda for development in the city. He said that Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar was unnecessarily making a hue and cry over powers. “How can he improve the situation in the city when he cannot improve the situation at the government run Abbasi Shaheed Hospital?” he asked.

“The dispensaries of the provincial government are working more efficiently than the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital,” he said.

He said the chief minister at a meeting had directed the K-Electric to improve its performance. “Citizens have to witness 12-hour loadshedding, which has created a worst case scenario for drinking water availability in the city,” he said.