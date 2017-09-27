HYDERABAD - The three-day photography exhibition titled “Shared history, Shared future” organised by the British High Commission, showcasing 70 years of UK-Pakistan relations commenced at the Institute of Art and Design University of Sindh Jamshoro, here on Tuesday.

The Acting British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi Steve Crossman along with Director British Council Sindh and Balochistan Christopher Hunt inaugurated the exhibition at the Benazir Bhutto Art Gallery which was also attended by the Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani and the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

Addressing the participants, the Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani said that both UK and Pakistan were enjoying strong and healthy relations since last 70 years and the fruits of various development projects which initiated by the UK government in the past are still being enjoyed by the people of Pakistan particularly Sindh in shape of world best irrigation system, Sukkur and Kotri Barrages and the railway network in the province.

He hoped that such strong relations will continue also in future and the people of the country would get more attention with effective ideas and schemes from UK Government in different fields of life particularly in education sector.

The Acting British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi Steve Crossman said, 2017 is a historic year as we celebrate 70 years of friendship between the UK and Pakistan, and we are delighted to bring our photography exhibition to Hyderabad. The photographs that are displayed in this exhibition showcase the UK cooperation in trade, sports, politics, development, defence, education, infrastructure and culture over the last 70 years, he said and added, “We look towards deepening our friendship over the next 70 years”.

He said education plays an important part in strengthening the friendship between both the countries and the same would achieve more progress together. Pakistan is the recipient of the biggest DFID education programme anywhere in the world, he informed and added that numbers of Sindhi scholars have succeeded in winning the Chevening scholarships to study in the UK.

These scholarships serve to deepen the warmth and understanding between the two countries, attracting the brightest and the best to study in the UK, he said and informed that the scheme is seeking applicants also for the next year. He further informed that the British High Commission would also arrange nationwide great debate competition for students from the next month.

The Director British Council Sindh and Balochistan Christopher Hunt while speaking on the occasion informed that the British Council had first started its activities in Pakistan in 1947 from Karachi and now the activities of the council are being carried out in all provinces of the country and the same have engaged millions of Pakistanis every year.

“In Sindh over the past two years, the British Council helped nearly 45,000 boys and girls enrol and stay in school and we have supported tens of thousands of students in Sindh gain internationally recognised qualifications and work towards a promising future,” he said and added that British Council Pakistan will continue to create opportunities for the people of our countries, helping people in Pakistan benefit from the UK’s skills and experience whilst support people share their expertise with the UK.