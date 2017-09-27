KARACHI - China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a kick start of Pakistan’s long journey towards economic progress and development and whatever the concerns about this project are being expressed are baseless as Pakistan has become a battle hardened nation and is fit to match the new millennium challenges,” said Gallup Pakistan Chairman Dr Aijaz Shafi Gilani on Tuesday.

Delivering a lecture here on “CPEC and China’s BELT & ROAD INITIATIVE (BRI)”, organised here at Baitul-Hikmah Auditorium, Madinatul-Hikmah, under the joint auspices of Idara-i-Said, Hamdard University and Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, Dr Aijaz said, “The first concern shown about the CPEC was how we would be able to pay back a big loan of $42 billion? A nation that spends $45 billion yearly and Rs330 billion on sacrificial animals in a day could also bear the burden of $42 billion’s loan,” he said, and added, “The second concern was when a richest country like America had failed to address our poverty how come a country like China could do it.”

He said the answer was clear that now China was no more a poor country. “It has a surplus reservoir of $400 billion,” Aijaz said, and added, “The third concern, it is said, was that Chinese workers would replace Pakistani workers and render them jobless. We must know that China has become a factory of the world and its workers have a lot of work even in their own country.”

He further said, “Moreover China is now inclined towards heavy industry and a bullet train was being made in China for Germany.”

The fourth concern, he explained, was that China would become a new East India Company. “This concern doesn’t have weight since the world has become a global village, and in this age it is not possible for any foreign power to become a colonial power.”

“Furthermore, he said, “China has categorically denied that it wants to become a colonial power.”

Regarding the fifth concern, however, that China would overshadow our industry, Aijaz said it carried some weight and we should take care of it and some necessary measures could be taken in this regard.

“The fact is that huge amount of capital has accumulated in China and the government of China wants to invest the same in other countries. It does not want to give aid, but is interested in trade,” he said, adding, “China wants to improve the purchasing power of Pakistanis and other countries where it has been investing, for when they will have the purchasing power they will be able to purchase China’s goods. China is now the biggest trading partner of Pakistan, previously US was.”

He said Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said was the first man, who had advocated Pak-China friendship at public level, when in 1963 he had led a delegation of physicians, including his school going daughter, Sadia Rashid to China, and wrote a comprehensive book: ‘Medicine in China’ after returning from there.

A session of question /answer was also held at the lecture and guest speaker gave answers to the questions.

Prof. Dr. Syed Shabibul Hasan, Vice Chancellor, Hamdard University offered vote of thanks. Mrs. Sadia Rashid, Chancellor, Hamdard University presented Shield of replica of Holy Prophet’s stamp to Dr. Aijaz Shafi.