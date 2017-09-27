Karachi - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Social Welfare Shamim Mumtaz has said that the Sindh government is taking concrete steps for the welfare and protection of children as per international conventions, adding that Sindh is at the forefront in legislating on restraining child marriages, violence and child abuse, using children for drug trafficking and child labour.

She was talking to President of Pakistani American Association of San Deigo Tasneem Farooq Rehmani, who visited Rehabilitation Center for Multiple Handicapped Children Ancholi and Dar-ul-Binat Shanti Nagar on Tuesday.

She said that on the special directives of chief minister, Child Protection Authority had been made fully operational in the province for creating favourable environment for children.

Provincial adviser further said that rehabilitation centers for differently abled children had provided transport facility to them recently for pick and drop whereas free technical education was being given to children at such centers throughout the province.

The adviser further said Dar-ul-Binat Shanti Nagar was providing free lodging and boarding facilities to destitute and orphan girls and at present eighteen girls from five to fourteen years were residing at the center. “These girls were imparted quality education at local private schools,” Shamim explained.

On the occasion, Tasneem Farooq Rehmani appreciated the efforts of social welfare department.

, particularly shelter home for destitute and orphan girls, and added that positive steps taken by the Sindh government should be highlighted in media. She said that her Association was working for the promotion of Pakistani culture in San Deigo for the last twenty five years. However, she added, that for the last two and half years, she had been working to provide legal and moral assistance to Pakistani women who were facing social issues, especially separation or family breakup and that she intended to build a shelter home for Pakistani women in San Deigo.

Earlier, the delegation went round various sections of Rehabilitation Center Ancholi and Dar-ul-Binat and mingled with special children and orphan girls.

They also visited the Child Protection Center of Unicef Pakistan, housed in Dar-ul-Binat.