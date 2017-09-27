Karachi - Provincial Minister for Food and Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Tuesday said that those who had attacked judiciary in the past were once again trying to do the same.

In a statement issued here, he ridiculed Nawaz Sharif’s claims of not bowing in front of dictators, and said that he was the one who had struck a deal with a dictator after getting afraid of mosquito bites in the prison.

He said that Nawaz was a partner in the crimes of dictators. “He should tell to the nation the truth about the formation of IJI,” minister demanded.

Khuhro further said that Nawaz had made false promises to the people, including eliminating loadshedding from the country. “Even today areas in Sindh are suffering from 14 hours of loadshedding in a day.” He said that Sharif was a liar and would remain disqualified for lying to the nation.

He censured Nawaz for taking credit of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and reminded him that it was Asif Ali Zardari who had initiated work on the mega project. “PML-N’s victory in NA-120 is a sign of their loss as their votes have plummeted from 90,000 to 60,000,” he said, and added that such results signalled an end to Nawaz’s politics.

He said Bilawal Bhutto would be a sign of hope for people of the country in 2018 general elections.

Responding to a press conference from former premier Nawaz Sharif, Minister for Information Nasir Hussain Shah said that the disqualified prime minister wanted to pressurise the judiciary through his fiery remarks, and was trying to forge a deal to make a comeback in politics. He said that though it was once again an attack on judiciary, but unfortunately no one would take notice of this as he belonged to Lahore.

He lambasted Nawaz for talking about his struggle for democracy, and said that he was the one who had left behind his supporters and had flown to Jeddah.

“How come Nawaz cry a foul play on his disqualification when he himself was involved in disqualifying Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gillani,” he asked, adding that Sharifs could not further fool people of the country through such rhetoric against judiciary.