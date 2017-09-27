Kandhkot - Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah has said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has always believed in democracy and supremacy of the parliament.

He was talking to media persons in Ghouspur town on Tuesday. He said, “We should be united and work for the betterment of the country. Political hostilities will affect our social and economic fabric and may sabotage our national sovereignty internally.”

Replying to a question, leader of the opposition said Pervez Musharraf was timid. “He will not come back to the country. If he is true and bold then he must come back and face judicial proceedings .But an absconder will not come back,” he prophesied.

He recalled that when former prime minister Benazir Bhutto (BB) was assassinated, he was the chief executive of the country. “The crime scene was washed out to remove the evidence,” Khurshid said, and added if such an incident had happened in any other country of the world, the crime scene would have remained cordoned off for two to three days.

“But in the case of BB’s murder, it was washed in just 60 minutes, which shows the evil designs of Musharraf,” he said, and added,

“Since Musharraf is himself a liar, he has leveled baseless allegations against PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.”

Replying to another question, he said that If Nawaz Sharif would face the cases against him, then he could get the credit that he was bold and innocent and faced the trial.

“This is not something new. Alliances have been made against PPP in the past,” Khurshid said, and added, “But these have never dented our people-centric politics.” Leader of the opposition also visited Kandhkot where he met with the party activists as well as ordinary citizens. Later he left for Sukkur.