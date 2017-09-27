KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference in the Accountability Court Karachi on Tuesday on the alleged offence of forgery in state land records.

The accused were involved in usurpation of state land measuring 19-26 acres situated at Deh Songal, Scheme 33 District East Karachi.

Three accused had been charged in the reference namely Abdul Latif Brohi, a former Mukhtiarkar Scheme 33 (Currently AC Mirpurkhas), Abdul Jabbar s/o Rehmat Ullah (bogus owner of the land) and Muhammad

Ibrahim s/o Abdul Jabbar (illegal beneficiary of land, deceased not sent up for trial). The accused are on pre-arrest bail. The notified value of the land is approximately Rs 662 million whereas market value is in billions of rupees.