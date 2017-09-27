KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference in the Accountability Court Karachi on Tuesday on the alleged offence of forgery in state land records.
The accused were involved in usurpation of state land measuring 19-26 acres situated at Deh Songal, Scheme 33 District East Karachi.
Three accused had been charged in the reference namely Abdul Latif Brohi, a former Mukhtiarkar Scheme 33 (Currently AC Mirpurkhas), Abdul Jabbar s/o Rehmat Ullah (bogus owner of the land) and Muhammad
Ibrahim s/o Abdul Jabbar (illegal beneficiary of land, deceased not sent up for trial). The accused are on pre-arrest bail. The notified value of the land is approximately Rs 662 million whereas market value is in billions of rupees.
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 27-Sep-2017 here.