KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) Tuesday granted interim bail to National Bank of Pakistan (NBP)’s operation head Mohsin Furqan for five days in a case of funds embezzlement of Sindh government.

The court granted bail to him against the surety bonds of Rs. 500,000 and ordered him to appear in the court concerned after five days.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice of SHC Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh heard the bail petition filed by accused Mohsin.

The accused has allegations of depositing the provincial government’s funds into accounts of the federal government.