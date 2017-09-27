KARACHI - Mindful that it is understaffed, Sindh Police is recruiting commandos to cope with the rising challenges of terrorism, The Nation learnt here on Tuesday.

While on one hand, routine recruitment of personnel continues, police is also recruiting commandos.

These commandos are either associated with Special Security Unit (SSU) or Rapid Response Force (RRF), and particularly facilitate police in crucial circumstances and also provide security to high-profile personalities and sensitive installations.

Police officials concerned revealed that the available police strength was not enough to maintain the law and order situation. Therefore it was essential for the department to increase the strength,” they elaborated.

Police officials said that the port city’s population was more than 20 million, and had some 109 police stations.

The strength of each police station is not more than 60 cops in both the shifts; even in the troubled areas of the metropolis, while 20 to 25 percent police personnel are deployed for VIP duty or to protect high-profile personalities, they added.

Sindh police, in the last couple of years, have established a special security unit (SSU) to cope with new challenges and for the security of sensitive personalities and installations.

However, due to the rising challenges thrown by terrorism, SSU strength is being exhausted. Therefore, SSU keeps on enhancing its operational capacity and capability in order to meet emerging challenges efficiently and effectively.

It has pioneered in introducing the first- ever Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. The Unit that had started with 1,000 personnel, now its strength stands at 3,000 with prospective increase to 4,000 in near future.

Karachi police force consists of over 30,000 police personnel, including around 8,000 deployed for the security of the VIPs.

As many as 18,000 operational police personnel are performing duties to maintain the law and order situation across the city in different shifts means not more than 7,000 cops are performing duties in each shift to control crimes in a mega city.

The province-wise break-up reported that the police’s strength in Punjab is around 200,000 for a population of almost 85 million; in the second largest province, Sindh, 145,500 police personnel, including non-operational total or reserve force, guard a population of over 50 million; in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 100,000 policemen protect a population of over 20 million; and in Balochistan some 55,000 policemen perform their duties for a population of eight million.

A senior police official, who wishes to remain anonymous, said that countrywide police and public ratio reflected a threat to the system because one policeman was not enough to guard 800 to 1,000 people. Counter Terrorism Department Chief Dr Sanaullah Abbasi said that the morale of police remained high. He said that policemen were sacrificing their lives in the fight against terrorism. He pointed out that police had never been trained to fight terrorism but there was a need to train cops to fight terrorists.