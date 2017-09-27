KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday sought replies till October 16 over petition seeking probe into the money given to ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz by former United States of America president Barrack Obama’s wife Michelle Obama.

During the hearing, the plaintiff told the court that Michelle Obama gave $70 million to Maryam for the education of children in Pakistan but no one knows where that amount was used. He also alleged that Maryam Nawaz is misusing her authorities. The petitioner further requested the court to order National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate the matter so that the reality can be traced.

Deputy Attorney General said that we are waiting for replies from federal departments over which the court adjourned the proceeding till October 16.

SHC expresses dismay over

police probe in Rind case

The Division Bench of Sindh High Court Hyderabad Circuit comprising Justice Salahuddin Panhwar and Justice Faheem Siddiqui Tuesday expressed dismay over police investigation into Naila Rind case and directed police officers to initiate action against the concerned officials who conducted the poor investigation of the case.

The Division Bench while passing order of judicial investigation of the case, has directed to submit the report within two months.

Final year student of University of Sindh Naila Rind had allegedly committed suicide and her hanged body was found in a room of Marvi Hostel of the university on January 1, 2017. The Division Bench also expressed concern and dismay over University and said that those subjects were being taught which were not incorporated in the syllabus.