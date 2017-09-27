KARACHI - The Consul General of Russia in Karachi, Khozin G Aleksandr called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair here on Tuesday. Matters pertaining to bilateral trade between Pakistan and Russia, investment in the province of Sindh, Pakistan’s role in war against terror came up for discussion during the meeting held at the Governor House.

Zubair pointed out that Karachi is the commercial hub of the country and after improvement in the law and order the situation is conducive for the investment. He stated that enhancement in Pak-Russia economic collaboration is the need of the hour.

The Governor also shed light on role of Russia towards economic development in Pakistan.

He further stated that in the wake of improvement in the law and order, there is a need to review the ‘Pakistan Travel Advisory’. The Russian Consul General said that no international company can ignore a big market like Pakistan.

He said that every effort would be undertaken for enhancing economic collaboration between Russia and Pakistan.