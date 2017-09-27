SHIKARPUR - A heavy trailer crushed a married woman while her brother-in-law sustained severe wounds on Indus Highway near Sanjrani Laro diversion, in the limits of Khanpur Police Station, on Tuesday.

According to reports, Zareena, wife of Bhanhoo, by caste Pahore, resident of village Shahnwaz Banglani, was going on a motorcycle along with her brother-in-law Gul Hassan Pahore when a fast moving trailer hit their motorcycle.

Police rushed to the spot and arrested driver of the trailer, Naseer Ahmed Kakar and cleaner Zainuddin Baloch and shifted the body and the injured to Khanpur Taluka Hospital.

The body of deceased woman was handed over to her relatives after the postmortem examination at the hospital and the injured was moved to Civil Hospital Shikarpur for further medical treatment due to his precarious condition.

An FIR was to be registered till the filing of this news story.