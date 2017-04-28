MITH - District Health Officer (DHO) Tharparkar Dr Ikhlaq Ahmed has confirmed weather related deaths of 113 children and 63 aged citizens during the current year in different parts of Mithi.

He told APP on Thursday that diarrhea was the major cause of these deaths and that majority of the victims could not bear intense weather conditions, mainly heat, due to weak resistance.

The DHO said the administration was fully cognizant of the situation and had taken much-needed measures to improve the working conditions at healthcare units functional in the area. To a query, he acknowledged that shortage of medicines and non-availability of relevant facilities needed to be addressed on emergency basis.

Ikhlaq said pneumonia, chest infection, asthma and fever is commonly reported among children who are often found to be born premature.

Dr Iqbal Bhurgari, Civil Surgeon, Civil Hospital, Mithi said no death was registered at the hospital during past two days.