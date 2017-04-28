KARACHI - Awami National Party (ANP) central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain has said that the party has not supported the stance of any political party in the aftermath of decision in Panama leaks case, but it stands firmly with the judiciary over announcing a historic decision.

“Those who initially accepted the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision and now are opposing the Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) are actually opposing the judicial decision,” he commented.

ANP leader was addressing the convention of Pukhtoon Students Federation (PSF) held here on Thursday.

ANP Sindh leaders, including Shahi Syed, Younus Khan Buneri, PSF Sindh President Fida Kakar and General Secretary Shamen Mehsood also spoke on the occasion.Speaking on the occasion, Mian Iftikhar termed the students convention a milestone in the politics of the country and the continuity of Bacha Khan’s movement.

He said that ANP welcomed the Supreme Court’s suo motu notice of the brutal murder of Mishal Khan at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan.

He further demanded strict action against the people involved in the incident. Expressing concern over increase in attacks by extremists on Pushtoon students in Punjab University, the ANP leader said that remnants of former dictator Ziaul Haq were promoting his agenda.

He said it was condemnable that millions of Pushtoons were deprived of their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

“Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan and his colleagues are playing with the sovereignty of the country by cancelling the CNICs of Pakistani Pushtoons,” he alleged and demanded restoration of the cards issued in 1978.

Asking Nisar to take notice of terrorists working openly in Punjab, under the tag of Punjabi Taliban, he reminded him that there was no group of Pushtoon students affiliated with Taliban or other banned outfits.

Iftikhar further said that Pukhtoons had sacrificed their lives in war against terrorism. “There would have been no prime minister and interior minister if we had not stood against the terrorists,” he boasted.

Talking about the SC’s decision on Panama leaks, the ANP leader said ANP was not with Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif or Asif Ali Zardari. “We stand firm with the judiciary. It is unfortunate that earlier political parties welcomed the decision, but later opposed the formation of JIT, which actually amounts to opposing the judgment of the Supreme Court,” he noted.

“ANP’s stance is clear; we welcome the decision and will also accept the investigative report of the JIT,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Shahi Syed said that for many years hundreds of ANP workers and leaders had been falling prey to terrorism, but the party tolerated it for the sake of country.

“ANP’s sacrifices are not hidden from anyone, and it is a good sign that we are still united against the elements with the nefarious agenda,” he said, and added that those who were thinking they had weakened the ANP were living in fools’ paradise.

“We have initiated our political activities across the country and will give tough time to the opponents in future,” he resolved.