KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang of robbers during separate raids.

The eight-member gang was busted when Rangers conducted raids in Gadap city area in the outskirts of Karachi and Hub in Balochistan.

“This gang has been involved in more than 80 crimes in various localities of Karachi,” explained the Rangers spokesperson.

The areas of Karachi where this gang was active included Orangi Town, Ayesha Manzil, Ayub Goth, Sacchal Goth, Abul Hassan Isphani Road, Yousuf Goth, New Sabzi Mandi area, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Orangi Town, Safoora Goth and Super Highway. “The ratio of street crimes in these areas had increased due to this gang,” said the spokesperson.

The gang members, Omar Magsi, Ali Hassan alias Akbar, Ibrahim Magsi and Kashif Magsi were hiding in Hub, Balochistan after killing at least two people in Karachi on offering resistance to a robbing bid.

The spokesperson said that Rangers personnel on the basis of technical monitoring and ground surveillance arrested them from Hub area, while later they arrested four other members of the gang, Zahid Ali, Azizullah, Omar Farooq and Ahsanullah during a raid in Gadap Town area on the information provided by the suspects arrested from Hub.

The gang is said to have robbed at least Rs3.5 million in various hits, including bank robberies.

Rangers also said they had recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession while further investigation was underway.

Female medical technologist

murdered in her house

Meanwhile, a medical technologist and vice principal of School of Paramedics was murdered inside her house in District South of Karachi late Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Zahida, wife of Khadim Hussain.

She was murdered inside her house located in Rahat Commercial area, Defence within the precincts of Gizri police station. According to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Director Dr Seemi Jamali Zahid was brutally murdered as evident by several marks of torture on her body.

Quoting the initial investigations, police said that a man and a woman came to the house and beat her with sharp material and baton, killing her on the spot.

Though an actual motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, police suspects that personal enmity may be the cause of the incident.

No case had been registered till the filing of this report while further investigation was underway.

SBCA team comes under attack

A team of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) came under attack on Thursday when it went to Korangi to demolish illegally constructed buildings there.

The incident happened in Qayyumabad area of Korangi.

SBCA spokesperson said following the orders of Sindh High Court, the demolition team reached the area to raze to the ground two buildings built on plot numbers 856 and 857, against the bylaws of building control authority.

“Right at a time when the operation was in progress, the builder reached the site along with his goons and started beating SBCA team members,” he added.

They also threw Assistant Director Abdul Haseeb from the second floor of the building.

After learning about the attack, heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and shifted the injured assistant director to the hospital.

Later, police registered an FIR against the builder and his accomplices.

However, no arrest was made in the case.