SUKKUR - The Department of Social Welfare Khairpur in collaboration with local non-government organisations (NGOs) have set up 10 heatstroke first aid relief camps in different areas of the district.

It may be noted that the people of the district have been facing severe heat for the last two weeks and a number of citizens have suffered from heatstroke.

The Social Welfare department has informed that 10 heatstroke relief camps including 01 at Kot Diji Taluka, 02 at Khairpur, 02 Faiz Gunj Town, 02 in Mirwah, 01 Kingri and 02 in Nara taluka had been set up.

These centers will cater for the patients as well as carry out their registration besides providing them first aid.

While serious sunstroke patients would be referred to District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital Khairpur for further medical treatment.

The civil society has hailed the step of

the administration of setting up relief centers for the heatstroke patients.