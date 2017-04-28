KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair is a representative of the federal government, so the party is going to record its protest outside the Governor’s House.

He expressed these views on Thursday while opening a Complaint Camp at Tariq Road.

A large number of area residents submitted their applications at the camp, set up in connection with the one million petition campaign of the JI.

On the occasion, Engineer Naeem and other top leaders of JI distributed complaint forms among shopkeepers and commuters. People hailed the JI’s struggle for Karachiites' rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Naeem made it clear that the protest scheduled to be held outside the Governor’s House on April 29 would go on at any cost.

He said that the government had continuously been providing relief to K-Electric instead of masses and the situation had created a suspicion that even Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s government in Center had some links with the owners of the power company.

He hinted at a possible connection between the KE and the offshore companies of Sharif family.

The JI Karachi chief demanded the federal government to clear its position with regard to its silence over the inefficiency of K-Electric. He said it was unfortunate that the power company had managed to woo the political parties to its side by recruiting relatives of politicians against hefty salaries.

He questioned as to why the agreement under which the then Karachi Electric Supply Corporation had been privatized was still being kept a secret.

“Similarly, why are details of the agreement between the KE and Shanghai Electric being concealed?” he posed another question. He accused the power company of looting some Rs200 billion with the support of its accomplices in the government. “K-Electric will have to pay back the amount to its consumers,” he said emphatically.

Naeem said that the JI was following a constitutional path for the fulfillment of its demands in connection with the KE.

“The party has not only moved NEPRA, but has also knocked the doors of judiciary,” the JI leader said, and added, “In this regard, the party is going to file a one million petition in the apex court against KE.”