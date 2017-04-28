KARACHI - Diversity and inclusion (D&I) transform societies, organisations and individuals to positively impact the quality of life of people. The government is dedicated to advancing these two virtues by ensuring equal opportunities to everyone irrespective of gender, age, ethnicity, religion and disability. This was stated by Minister of State and BISP Chairperson MNA Marvi Memon while speaking here at a conference on Thursday.

The conference was held to project the research work ‘Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDIB): Standards Around the World” 95 diversity and inclusion experts guided by Julie O’ Mara and Alan Richter sponsored by “The Diversity Collegium”- a think tank of diversity practitioners based in Washington DC. The GDIB supports organisations in the development and implementation of D&I best practices.

Marvi said, “We need to change stereotypical mindsets, show tolerance and think beyond biases in order to progress and prosper. BISP recently launched first multilingual book “Stories of BISP” in 18 different languages based on the real life stories of its beneficiary women from 146 districts of Pakistan as a token of respect to regional languages of Pakistan. We need to communicate, accept differences and find commonalities to progress and promote unity through diversity.” The minister added that BISP was a bouquet of Pakistan that catered to the requirements of 5.4 million women from all across Pakistan.

“Internationally recognised BISP consists of a diverse workforce that helps better understand the stakeholders and customers leading to improved performance of the organisation.

BISP chairperson reiterated that Pakistan was on the path towards managing diversity and fostering inclusion that started with increase in number of women parliamentarians as gender diversity and inclusion is imperative for economic growth and development.

“Improvement in gender diversity in workforce requires a review of global best practices and their customization to local industry dynamics for providing a level playing field to women to contribute towards economic wellbeing of the country,” she added.

The conference was addressed by Julie O’ Mara, co author GDIB 2016, Shahzad Doda President Standard Chartered Bank, Dr Ishrat Hussain, former Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Jehan Ara, President Software Houses Associations, Jehangir Piracha, CEO Engro Vopak Terminal, and many other corporate heads.