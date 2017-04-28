KARACHI - Pakistan Navy’s Annual Safety Review for the year 2016 was held at Bahria Auditorium Thursday. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the audience, he expressed his satisfaction over adherence to safety culture in Pakistan Navy and said that Safety Review is actually a process of self-accountability which helps to evaluate and gauge the safety standards in the light of occurrences of yesteryears. The naval chief highlighted that during war or peace time, safety and professionalism complemented each other in the successful execution of naval operations.

“However, besides constraint of resources, provision of war equipment entails that we must be mindful of safety protocols in order to keep precious lives and costly equipment safer during all evolutions,” he opined.

Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah further said that professionalism was indispensable for nurturing a robust safety culture which could only be attained through effective training and devotion.