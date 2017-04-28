KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Firdous Shamim Naqvi has said that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are long busy in corruption and befooling people by making tall claims about progress and development.

“PPP has done nothing for the people of Sindh during the last nine years and is responsible for the destruction of Karachi and other parts of the province,” he said, and added, “Though MQM complains about lack of powers, but even with limited powers it enjoys, it has failed to do anything for the betterment of Karachiites.” Naqvi was addressing a press conference at the PTI’s camp placed outside the Mazar-e-Quaid.

PTI leaders, including Ali Zaidi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Naz Baloch, Malik Shahzad Awan, Saifur Rehman, Dawa Khan Sabir, Raja Azhar and others were also present on the occasion.

Sharing details of PTI`s Karachi Rights March, Naqvi informed that PTI chairman was scheduled to lead the March which would be taken out from Mazar-e-Quaid and culminate at Jail Chowrangi. “We have selected Jail Chowrangi because we believe it would send all the corrupt rulers to the central prison soon,” he added. Speaking on the occasion, PTI Leader Ali Zaidi said that PTI was the only party that had taken bold steps for the elimination of corruption from the country and soon the Movement of ‘Go Nawaz Go’ would reach its conclusion by sending Nawaz Sharif home.

He said Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari looted the people’s money and they would not be spared for that. “Both these leaders will have to face accountability,” he vowed.

Zaidi was of the view that the federal government was biased against the PTI, and was creating hurdles in the protest demonstration being held in Islamabad.

He said such undemocratic moves by the federal government cannot halt the party’s movement against corruption.

On the occasion, PTI leader Saima Nadeem claimed that large number of women will participate in the party’s march on April 30, adding that people of Karachi had complete confidence in Imran Khan, who would bring the citizens out of the miserable situation.

Meanwhile PTI leader Dawa Khan Sabir, while talking to The Nation, informed that party chairman Imran Khan would reach Karachi on Sunday. “Imran will stay in the port city for two days during which he would lead the ‘Karachi Rights March’ at Mazar-e-Quaid on April 30 while on May 1, he will attend CBA ceremony at Pakistan Steel Mills,” he explained. Furthermore PTI chairman is also scheduled to meet with notables and others.