MIRPURKHAS - Members of civil society and senior lawyers held a demonstration here on Thursday to protest against posting of ASP Asif Bahadur Pathan in Mirpurkhas, who had insulted two girl students by picking them up from an examination centre in Ghotki and then taking them to the police station in police mobile.

Scores of senior lawyers, led by Abdul Qadeer Chohan Advocate, Mehfooz Leghari and Shahnawaz Leghari took out the rally from District Bar. Carrying banners and placards, they marched at the premises of district courts and also at MA Jinnah Road.

They demanded the Sindh IGP to stop his posting in Mirpurkhas, saying masses would not tolerate him here.

Similarly, the civil society and representatives of different NGOs, including Rafique Leghari, Shahzado Malik, Wajid Leghari, Mumtaz Advocate, Mir Naeem Talpure Advocate, Kanji Bheel and Raja Bheel held a protest demonstration in front of DIG’s office.

They were carrying banners and placards and were raising slogans against ASP Asif Bahadur Pathan and demanding the chief minister, governor and IGP to withdraw his orders of posting in Mirpurkhas.

Later, talking to the media men, the protestors alleged that he had insulted two Sindhi girls and harassed them after taking them to a police station. They demanded the higher authorities to order impartial inquiry, suspend the officer and register case against him.