HYDERABAD - The International Labour Day-2017 will be observed on May 1 2017 across the globe including Pakistan under the theme "Securing Decent Work for Sustainable Social, Economic development". The Day aims to pay tributes to workers' sacrifices in achieving economic and social rights all over the world.

Labour organisations across the world and in Pakistan will observe May Day on Monday and worker's unions and political parties will hold rallies and processions to mark the occasion.

In Hyderabad, hundreds of workers of all age groups will gather to stage a peaceful rally to commemorate the Day.

Government departments, trade unions, social organizations will arrange workshops, seminars, conferences and discussions to mark the Day.

The local newspapers will publish special supplements and articles while public and private television and radio channels also telecast and broadcast special programmes highlighting the importance of the day.