KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the death of former Federal Minister and PPP leader Khalid Ahmed Khan Kharral who passed away on Sunday.

In a condolence message, the PPP Chairman eulogized the services of late Khalid Ahmed Khan Kharral and paid him tributes.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude and courage to the members of bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

APP