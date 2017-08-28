KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan deputy chief Asadullah Bhutto on Sunday demanded the federal government to make arrangements to send those 500 aspiring Haj pilgrims who were cheated by three fraud travel agencies.

He demanded this while addressing a press conference, along with representatives of the affected people, at the Karachi Press Club.

Elaborating the scam, he said that the three travel agencies Shirkaalhashmi Travel, Ittihad Travel and Karwan-e-Ibbadur Rehman Travel had collected up to Rs0.5 million per person in the name of special Haj package.

Subsequently, the offices of all the three travel agencies were found shut down whereas the affected aspiring pilgrims have been running from post to pillar for recovery of their passports and issuance of visas.

He urged the prime minister to intervene and resolve the issue. He demanded of the federal government to issue visas to these affected people on humanitarian grounds so as they could perform the Hajj. He mentioned that according to his sources Hajj visas of some indiviuals have been issued till now so he asked the authorities to facilitate these people.

Criticising the government, he said that the government also shares the responsibility for what happened to the affectees of the scam. He said that the government should ensure that no fraud travel agency is being operated.

He further said that the affectees have filed a complaint before the FIA authorities on August 21 but all went in vein. He was of the view that the Constitution of Pakistan ensures the provision of facilities and guidance for discharging the religious obligation. He viewed that the Saudi consulate in Karachi should also facilitate the affected aspiring Hajj pilgrims.

He also demanded of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the issue.

JI Karachi’s head of Hajj affaris Engr Abdul Aziz, Secretary Information Zahid Askari, JI leader Qutb Ahmed, representatives of the affected people Shahbaz Khan, Muhammad Hanif, Rehan Siddiqui, Muhammad Faisal and others also attended the press conference.

