The Karachi University Sunday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iqra University.

KU VC Dr Ajmal Khan terms it vital milestone in academia industry linkages Institute of Sustainable Halophyte Utilization (ISHU), University of Karachi (KU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iqra University.

On the behalf of KU, Director ISHU Prof Dr Bilquees Gul while Vice Chancellor Iqra University Prof Dr Wasim Qazi signed the MoU on behalf of IU.

Discussing the motives of the MoU at the ceremony held at Iqra University, Professor Dr Bilquees Gull said that the population of various countries including Pakistan is heavily increasing which is raising the risk of food shortage crisis, majorly due to climate changes and increase in saline land. Research to cope up with these great challenges is a dire need of toady.

ISHU was established with the generous assistance of Higher Education Commission, for focused research to exploit the potential of halophytes as source of fuel, fodder and medicines among others without the use of fresh water and prime agricultural lands.

“I am quite hopeful that Inclusion of Iqra University and renowned industrialist Hunaid Lakhani will promote this mission which is aimed to counter the challenges of food shortage and poverty. Collaboration of academia and industry has tremendous importance in this mission and this MoU is a first step in this regard,” Prof Gull added.

She thanked KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan and Chairman Iqra University Hunaid Lakhani.

Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan speaking on the occasion termed this MoU as a vital milestone in the industry academia linkages and added that research on this issue will attract international recognition and appreciation with the inclusion of Iqra University and Hunaid Lakhani in this project. He also lauded the role of Vice Chancellor IU Professor Dr Wasim Qazi in this regard.

MoU with PCSIR

Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) and University of Karachi (KU) has signed a MoU for collaborative working in future and to develop bilateral cooperation, cooperation and linkages in academic areas and research & development (R & D) in all scientific and technical fields.

Dr Majid Mumtaz said that the MoU will help in designing and implementing joint research projects which will leverage the expertise in research projects in future. Director ORIC Prof Dr Majid Mumtaz signed the MoU on behalf of KU while Dr Khaula Shirin, Director General PCSIR signed the MoU representing PCSIR. This MoU will remain valid for 3 years.

“Both organizations are rich in professional resources and experts, their collaborative working have a great potential for touching new heights in the arena of knowledge based economy. Exchange of knowledge will be exercised through conferences, workshops and professional seminars”, added Dr Majid Mumtaz.