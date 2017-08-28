KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla, while taking notice of the news that Excise department personnel demanding bribe from traders bringing sacrificial animals from other provinces or different parts of the province to big cities of Sindh, directed Director General ET&NC to probe into the matter and take strict departmental action against those who are found involved in this practice.

In a statement issued here, the provincial minister for ET& NC said that the prime duty of Excise officials, posted at boarder check posts, was to discourage the entry of the narcotics into Sindh and they were not supposed to check the vehicles bringing sacrificial animals into the province for one reason or another reason. “They can check the vehicles if they get information that a certain vehicle is transporting drugs”, he added.

Mukesh Chawla warned those officers and officials who were involved in illegal activities to keep them away from such activities in either case strict action would be taken against them. He said that road checking campaigns to nab tax defaulting vehicles was launched 3 to 4 times each year but before starting such drive a proper announcement was made.

