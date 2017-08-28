KARACHI - Political parties terming the results of sixth population and housing census as manipulation has rejected the census statics.

Muttahida Quami Movement-Paksitan (MQM) raising voice over the statics of the census 2017 has announced to hold a massive protest rally to condemn the results and termed it victimisation of the urban region of Sindh province. Whereas Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Syed Mustafa Kamal not only rejected the census 2017 results but announced to reveal party strategy in a press conference soon.

MQM-P Convener Dr Farooq Sattar addressing party general workers meeting on Sunday rejected the census 2017 results. He said that census figures were manipulated while these wrong figures would give very adverse effects in urban region of Sindh. Keeping in view this matter party coordination committee would announce its final decision in this regard and would take out a protest rally after 72 hours in Karachi.

Chairman PSP, Syed Mustafa Kamal rejecting the results said that party leadership after consultation would soon conduct a press conference in this regard to announce its future strategy.

Talking to The Nation PSP spokesperson, said population of Karachi has deliberately been shown less to gain political mileage while party termed it victimization of people residing in urban region of Sindh. He said that earlier in Pervaiz Musharraf era, Karachi was divided into eighteen town and then stats shows that population of city was more than 20millions but the current stats seems fraud with an aim to provide less resources to Karachi.

Meanwhile, Pasban e Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor commenting on the census results has said that the tempered figures of census count is a dark conspiracy against Karachi and a bid to stem its progress.

He said that the provisional results about Karachi show that dishonest clerical staff had bungled these results. He said the number of the population blocks was less and two out of every five blocks were not properly counted. He said security personnel who did not know the city streets accompanied the clerical staff. He said this clerical staff did not work honestly.

He said that this census in Karachi was the biggest fraud in the world of statistics and if its results are accepted, Karachi will get fewer funds and become a Mohenjo Daro. He said we will sit together with other political parties and stakeholders to discuss this issue. He announced that Pasban e Pakistan would host an all parties’ conference over this serious issue.

