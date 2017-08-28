KARACHI - Pakistan Railways on Sunday reduced rail fares by 25 percent on every train and class on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

According to a notification issued by the railway department, the reduction in fares would be for commuters travelling on the three days of Eid ul Azha between Sept 2 to Sept 4.

Earlier, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique had earlier announced to slash fares on every class of all the trains by 25 percent on first three days of Eid-ul-Adha.

He had made this announcement on his Twitter account.

He has also announced to run five special trains from different cities of the country viewing extra rush of passengers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

One special train would be run from Quetta, Rawalpindi and Multan each. While, two trains would be run from Karachi on Eid-ul-Azha to accommodate passengers.

The federal minister also directed the concerned authorities to add more coaches in regular trains and provide online booking facility in special trains.

INP