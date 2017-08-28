KARACHI - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Minorities Affairs Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan has taken a notice of shifting of construction material from the site of Sadh Bello and asked Director and Executive Engineer of Minority Affairs Department to visit the site and submit inquiry report within 3 days.

Dr Khatu Mal Jeevan issued these directives after receiving reports regarding shifting of construction material from ongoing scheme of Sadh Bello, a holy place of Hindus situated in Sukkur. He directed that if the concerned contractor is found guilty, the report should be submitted in the concerned police station.

