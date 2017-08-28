KARACHI - Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal has issued directives to police to remain on high alert and adopt extraordinary security measures during the three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

He was reviewing the contingency plan prepared by the Karachi police. He asked the police to ensure implementation on code of ethics, prepared and issued by provincial home department, for collection of hides of sacrificial animals.

According to the report submitted to home minister, police is ensuring security measures at about 800 hides collection camps and over 220 place for offering collective slaughtering of sacrificial animals in Karachi.

“Specific instructions have been issued to police to ensure mobile and motorcycle patrolling besides random snap checking at different areas of the city. Over 400 police mobiles and more than 200 motorcycles will be on patrolling and snap checking duties,” the report added.

Home minister further issued the directives to raise the effectiveness of Advance Intelligence Collection Cells at the level of police stations in proper coordination with Special Branch and Counter Terrorism Department.

“Police should keep a vigil on activities of evil and mischievous elements and ensure check on distribution of hatred material and wall chalking. Those involved should be arrested immediately,” he stressed.

Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal also directed to ensure security around over 3100 Masajids, about 200 Imambargahs and more than 400 open places for Namaz-e-Eid. “Police should also ensure security at Mazars, vital installations, important buildings, all public places including recreational spots, bus stops and railway stations,” he stressed. The home minister further issued similar directives to other range police chiefs as well.

