KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party-led Sindh government has decided to challenge the census results at courts and other parliamentary forums while the government would also reach out to political parties across the province on the issue to jointly present the case of the Sindh province over its reservations on the issue.

The Pakistan People’s Party had already rejected the census figures quoted by media from the meeting chaired by Prime Minister of Pakistan. The party’s Sindh chapter President announced to move courts and use all parliamentary platforms to raise the issue.

According to a provincial government official, the provincial authorities after reviewing the initial census results have reached to a consensus that there had been almost five percent less count of population of the province in the results.

The officials further said that although a strategy to reach out to the political stake holders in the province was also mulled during a meeting of provincial government officials under the chair of the chief minister, however, a final decision to launch any protest would be made after official announcement of the results from the Bureau of Statistics and return of the chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah from Hajj pilgrimage.

The officials said that the meeting held at the chief minister house expressed its dissatisfaction on the reported results and they were of the view that the Sindh’s population was shown 23 percent of the total population of the country, which is five percent less than the actual estimates.

The provincial authorities were of the view that since the chief minister consulted the political parties and held an APC before going into the census process therefore after the announcement of results and reservations of political parties across the province on it, it is necessary to once again consult them all and present a joint strategy against this process.

