KHAIRPUR : At least 20 people on board a minibus carrying a wedding party were injured in an accident near Rasoolabad on Tuesday.

According to details, a coach was carrying wedding guests from Karachi to Rahim Yar Khan when it rammed into a truck coming from opposite direction on the national highway near Raooslabad in Khairpur District.

As a result, 20 people, including women and children, were injured. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital in Gambat from where critically injured people were referred to Karachi.

Police arrested the truck driver and took his truck into their custody. However, police had not registered an FIR of the incident until Tuesday evening when this report was filed.