SUKKUR: Opposition Leader in National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah has said that children are future of the country and it is imperative to provide them better health and education facilities.

He said this while addressing orphans residing in Pakistan Sweet Homes here on Tuesday. On the occasion, PPP leaders Zamurd Khan, Murtaza Satti, Nayyar Bukhari and others were also present.

He said that peace, tolerance, kindness and cleanliness were basics of their religion and they could meet any challenge by adopting the Islamic way of life.

The opposition leader said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto had nationalised the educational institutions during their premiership to provide equal opportunities to every citizen to get education. He urged philanthropists to visit the institutions they were supporting. He said it would increase the confidence of the orphans who were residing in these institutions. He said that fostering and supporting orphans was a noble cause and people involved in such missions were pious. On the occasion, he distributed gifts and clothes to orphans.

Shah pointed out that provision of education facility and moral building of the children was necessary to make them best humans and good citizens and eliminate extremism and terrorism from the country.

Zumurd Khan said that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal was doing all out efforts to make these orphans best human beings and good citizens.