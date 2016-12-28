KARACHI - A three-member high-profile committee has been formed to compile a report on the mega sewerage scheme (S-3), which is being executed to save the sea from solid and liquid waste as well as industrial waste.

The committee will also suggest measures to control marine pollution, which has become a serious issue.

The committee consists of Karachi Port Trust Chairman Vice Admiral Shafqat Javed, Pakistan Fleet Commander Ariful Hussaini and a representative of the Sindh government to be nominated by the Sindh chief secretary. It will submit its detailed report within next two weeks to the federal government as well as the Sindh government.

Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo told this to the media on Tuesday after presiding over a meeting of stakeholders on issues relating to marine pollution caused by civic and industrial waste from the city, at the KPT Head Office.

The meeting was also attended by Ports and Shipping Secretary Khalid Pervaiz, Ports and Shipping Director General Asad Rafi Chandna, Pakistan Fleet Commander Admiral Ariful Hussaini, KPT Chairman Vice Admiral Shafqat Javed, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) Chairman Arif Illahi, Port Qasim Authority Chairman Agha Jan Akhtar and officials of the Pakistan Marine Security Agency and the Sindh government.

The federal minister for ports and shipping expressed his concern at the scale of marine pollution along the city coast. He said the Ministry of Ports and Shipping, Pakistan Marine Security Agency, Sindh government and other related agencies had decided to expedite the work on S-3 and other initiatives aimed at checking marine pollution at city's coastline. More than 500 million litres of liquid waste is flowing into the sea every day. After submission of the report by this newly formed committee, the minister would seek a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to discus and finalise a joint strategy to effectively address the aggravating issue of marine pollution.

"We will convince the federal and Sindh governments to focus on this issue and pool up their resources to keep our sea clean which has become very dirty and polluted," he reaffirmed. He admitted that it was a big task which required vast resources.

The minister also sought media's help in promoting awareness about marine pollution among the masses.

To a question, Vice Admiral Shafqat Javed said that all possible measures were being taken to contain pollution caused by the imported coal stock being handled at KPT.

These included construction of walls and installation of nets around the coal stock to save people living around and the marine life from pollution.

He said that in near future a proper environment control terminal would be constructed for handling coal transportation, which had become need of industries and power plants.