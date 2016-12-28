MIRPURKHAS - Financial murder of traders continued here on Tuesday in the name of an anti-encroachments campaign, says Dr Zafar Ahmed Kamali, member of the Sindh Assembly from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

He said the district administration had failed to retrieve the government land on the city outskirts from illegal occupation of the land mafia. It was obliging its favourites and sparing them during the anti-encroachments campaign led by officials of the district administration, he told the media after a meeting with local traders here.

On this occasion, MQM-P Zonal In-charge for Mirpurkhas Mujibul Haq was also present.

Dr Kamali alleged that the district administration had deliberately ignored the illegal occupation of the state land by the land mafia and influential political figures. He said the district administration had decided to financially suffocate the local traders on the pretext of the anti-encroachments campaign.

He lamented that some favourite traders were being spared during the ongoing campaign, causing resentment among other members of the business community. He said that a sense of deprivation prevailed among the traders.

He demanded that the Sindh government take notice of financial murder of the local traders on the pretext of the so-called anti-encroachments campaign, check favouritism and nepotism and retrieve the state land from the occupation of the land mafia and influential political personalities without any delay.

Otherwise, he said, people would be forced to launch a massive protest campaign against the district administration.