KARACHI : The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has started preparations for a public gathering at Nishtar Park on December 30. This is going to be the first large-scale public meeting of the party after it disassociated itself from party founder Altaf Hussain.

The party leaders are attaching a great importance to this public gathering. They were of the view that important announcements about the future course of the party would be made at this public meeting. According to details, party activists and its student wing, All Pakistan Muttahida Students Organisation, are running a campaign, informing people about the gathering in the city. The party’s student wing has prepared pamphlets for the three-day event, which will start on December 28 with inauguration of a book fair, kite-flying event and other events. Party lawmakers also ran awareness campaigns about the public meeting and distributed pamphlets to people in various localities of the city.