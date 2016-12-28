KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, accompanied by three cabinet members and senior officials, left for China on Tuesday night to attend meetings on projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The chief minister, after attending a ceremony in connection with death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bux, returned to Karachi by a special flight and left for China to attend meetings of the Joint Committee for Cooperation (JCC) on the CPEC. He was accompanied by provincial ministers Manzoor Wassan, Jam Khan Shoro, Syed Nasir Shah and ACS (Dev) M Waseem, Energy Secretary Agha Wasif, Transport Secretary Taha Farooqi, Board of Investment Chairperson Naheed Memon and others.

The chief minister would give presentations to the JCC to have three important projects included on the list of CPEC projects. They are Keti Bandar Power Park, Karachi Circular Railways and the Special Economic Zone at Dhabeji.

The federal government has already approved inclusion of Keti Bandar and Karachi Circular Railways on CPEC after a demand in this regard was made by the Sindh government. Chinese authorities have also shown interest in the KCR.

The chief minister said that he would present his case effectively to the JCC and hopefully all three projects would be linked to the CPEC. “I am sure I will return home with a good news for the people of Karachi, rather the people province and the country,” he added.

CM DISTRIBUTES SOLID WASTE VEHICLES

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah distributed solid waste vehicles to administrations of Sukkur, Rohri, Shikarpur, Khairpur and Larkana during a ceremony in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The ceremony was arranged by the North Sindh Urban Services Corporation (NSUSC) at Public School, Sukkur.

Addressing the participants, the CM said, “We have invested a lot of funds in the NSUSC and hope to see a positive change in the next three to six months. However, performance of the utility will be judged by the residents of the cities it serves.”

In the past, he said, the performance of the NSUSC had not been impressive and therefore nobody was happy with it. “Fifteen days ago I had chaired a meeting in this regard and gave guidelines to the utility,” he said. He said that if his directions are followed properly a difference will be made.

The CM said, “We all are here to serve the masses and therefore we expect a good delivery of services by all departments.” He said that large-scale appointments had been made to the NSUSC and the employees who were not willing to work should quit.

Speaking on the occasion, former MPA and chairperson of the board of directors of NSUSC Haji Anwar Mahar welcomed the chief minister and said the utility had spent approximately Rs610.60 million on purchase of 501 solid waste vehicles.

Mahar said that funds for the project had been provided by the Asian Development Bank and the Sindh government. He said, “It is our endeavour to provide the best available civic services to the people. In this regard, cooperation of the Sindh chief minister is laudable, he said.

Sukkur Mayor Arsalan Shaikh said that now the solid waste management had been mechanised and the process had become easier and faster. He said that 501 vehicles had been purchased in the first phase, while more vehicles and equipment would be purchased in the second and third phases.

MURAD VISITS PARTY LEADERS’ GRAVES

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleums of martyrs of the Bhutto family at Garhi Khuda Bux on the eve of 9th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, here on Tuesday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Sindh ministers visited the graves of former prime minister and chairperson of PPP Benazir Bhutto, laid wreaths and offered Fateha.

Later, they visited the graves of former chairperson of PPP Nusrat Bhutto, Mir Murtaza Bhutto, Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. They laid wreaths and offered Fateha.